Pundit says Arsenal man hasn’t done enough to earn an England call-up

Gabby Agbonlahor claims Ben White was named in the recent England squad because he plays for a big club, not because he has had a good season.

The Arsenal man has recently pulled out of international duty because of injury, but he was initially named in the squad by Gareth Southgate ahead of Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings.

Mings has been one of the consistent defenders in England, and he had a good season with Villa.

However, he was still not named in England’s initial squad by Southgate, with White added to the list instead.

Agbonlahor is not impressed by that decision, and he tells Football Insider: “Ben White’s been very poor.

“He got into the England squad before Tyrone Mings this time which I think is a disaster.

“That Newcastle game he was dreadful because Arsenal are a bigger club than Aston Villa in some people’s eyes that’s why he got in.

“Definitely the big club bias is still there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering that he wants Mings in the squad instead of White, Gabby might just be as biased as Southgate.

While White can do better, he has been fantastic in this campaign and we cannot discredit him because he did badly in one match.

The former Brighton man has more quality than Mings and he will only get better.