Pundit says Arsenal man hasn’t done enough to earn an England call-up

Gabby Agbonlahor claims Ben White was named in the recent England squad because he plays for a big club, not because he has had a good season.
The Arsenal man has recently pulled out of international duty because of injury, but he was initially named in the squad by Gareth Southgate ahead of Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings.
Mings has been one of the consistent defenders in England, and he had a good season with Villa.
However, he was still not named in England’s initial squad by Southgate, with White added to the list instead.
Agbonlahor is not impressed by that decision, and he tells Football Insider: “Ben White’s been very poor.
“He got into the England squad before Tyrone Mings this time which I think is a disaster.
“That Newcastle game he was dreadful because Arsenal are a bigger club than Aston Villa in some people’s eyes that’s why he got in.
“Definitely the big club bias is still there.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Considering that he wants Mings in the squad instead of White, Gabby might just be as biased as Southgate.
While White can do better, he has been fantastic in this campaign and we cannot discredit him because he did badly in one match.
The former Brighton man has more quality than Mings and he will only get better.
White first played for England on 6th February 2021 and then on 6th June 2021. BEFORE his transfer to Arsenal. By Gabby’s logic, that must be because Brighton is a bigger team than Aston Villa.
White was likely still injured versus Newcastle and likely wouldn’t have been playing had Holding not been suspended. But yes he was poor, along with the rest of the squad.
I’m surprised at the growing narrative that White was a bad buy. I agree with the writer that he had a decent year but has room to improve. Would I take him over Mings? Every single time.
Agbonlahor has only ever made negative comments about arsenal – he hasn’t yet done enough to be taken seriously as a pundit.
The only reason he is quoted anywhere is that he is a loudmouthed tw@t who works for a big publisher.
White didn’t concede a corner kick all season, when he didn’t play, arsenal conceded. This quality is enough to buy and filed a defender any day any time.