Pundit says Arsenal man is very low on confidence

Viktor Gyokeres fired blanks again as Arsenal beat Fulham yesterday to stay at the top of the Premier League table. The Swedish striker was signed to score goals as he did at Sporting Club, but it has been tough for him to find the net in England.
Struggles at Club Level
Gyokeres was sensational in Portugal, which made Arsenal pay a huge fee for his signature, but at the moment, he is struggling. The Gunners want more from him, but his goal drought is beginning to have an effect on his confidence. On the international scene, Gyokeres has also been struggling to find goals as regularly as possible, and in the Fulham game, he did not play like the confident striker that Arsenal needs him to be.
He needs a goal as soon as possible to restore both his confidence and his rhythm. The Premier League presents a step up in competition, and Gyokeres’ difficulties highlight the challenges that even talented players can face when adapting to a new league. His inability to consistently find the net has drawn scrutiny from supporters and pundits alike, and there is growing pressure for him to deliver the goals expected of a player of his profile.
Expert Commentary
Jamie Redknapp watched him struggle in the game before concluding that, at the moment, he lacks the confidence to lead the line. He said on Sky Sports, “Right now, he’s just happy to hit the target. At Sporting, he was hitting the side netting. It was so easy for him – every game he felt like he was going to score. At the moment, confidence is low. It’s the same as any line of work – if you second-guess yourself, you’re not going to make the right decision.”
Redknapp’s observation highlights the psychological aspect of football, emphasising how critical confidence is for a striker. Even a player with evident talent can struggle if self-belief is lacking. For Gyokeres, regaining that confidence will be key to translating his potential into tangible results for Arsenal. The coming fixtures will be pivotal in determining whether he can rediscover his form and provide the goals the team requires.
When Saka went down in the box before VAR intervenes, have noticed Saka with the ball.
This leads me to wonder why the big Swedes not the designated penalty taker, Gyokers unrivaled composure from 12 yards makes him ideal.
I feel for him because he’s at his prime age so he’s not going to be afforded a long time to settle in like a youngster would have
Still doesn’t make sense signing a striker but not changing the way you play even a little.
Anyway I’m sure Gyokeres knew the challenges and MAs style of very slow build up play when he signed for us so he needs to make it work now.
His focus seems more on the defenders than the ball, he’s so busy getting in their face he doesn’t track the ball coming to him properly and regularly fails to control it, small tweaks needed and he’ll come right
Me too, feel it for the big Swede, but time is the master as he settles at his new club he needs it to build confidence and fully integrated into the team style of play even though he’s a proven talent.
The legendary Henry didn’t hit the road running when he first join Arsenal, and although youth may not be in Gyokers favor, I have confidence in the Swede abilities and is optimistic that he will come alive as he becomes more familiar with his new surroundings and teammates.
One must not forget even for Arsenal standards, we had started out on a difficult set of fixtures, this high intensity is a process so his goal scoring will improve with more time.