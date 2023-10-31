Pundit says Arsenal man needs to be hungrier for goals

Eddie Nketiah has been advised to be more ruthless and selfish after he voluntarily gave up the penalty to Fabio Vieira during Arsenal’s match against Sheffield United.

The striker had already scored a hat-trick and had the opportunity to score a fourth goal by taking the penalty himself.

Nevertheless, he chose to pass the spot kick to Vieira to help the midfielder secure a goal, as Vieira was expecting a baby.

Vieira successfully converted the penalty, but pundit Chris Sutton believes that other world-class, legendary strikers would have taken the penalty themselves and scored it.

‘The difference between your Shearers, Wrights, Larssons… they wouldn’t be giving the ball away to a teammate when they can get another goal on their tally,’ Sutton said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘They’d grab the ball, put the ball on the spot and pushed everybody away and saying ‘I’m taking this”.

‘Nketiah was happy with his hat-trick, but Shearer, Wright… they want more. They want four, they want five, they want sixes – and that’s the difference.’

Nketiah was unselfish by allowing Vieira to score that goal and the striker did the proper thing that most teammates will do.

However, there are truths in what Sutton has said and the striker probably needs that selfish and ruthless part to his game.

That edge could add more goals to his numbers and see him get the recognition that he deserves and wants.

