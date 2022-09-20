Pundit says Arsenal man should not change despite accumulating yellow cards

Gabriel Jesus is walking on a tightrope, and he could be suspended if he gets another yellow card in Arsenal’s next game.

The Brazilian is a combative attacker who always presses defenders to win the ball back.

This means he could also foul players while chasing the ball. It has earned him four yellow cards already.

He scores the goals and helps teammates to get some too, but the yellow cards could be a problem, and the attacker might have to change his style of play.

However, former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, does not think his constant bookings call for him to change how he plays.

He tells Football Insider:

“There’s the saying – ‘it’s a striker’s challenge’.

“We’re not as blessed as midfielders or defenders in that department because they’ve been taught to defend all their lives.

“It just shows the effort, willingness, desire, and aggression he has. He wants to go and close down defenders and win the ball back for his football team.

“I don’t think you’d ever want to change that. You just don’t want to take that away from his game.

“It’d be a massive blow even to lose him for one game just because of the player he is for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of our best players, and the Brazilian has earned that status because of how he plays.

If we allow him to continue, he will get better and score more goals for us.

When an approach works, it makes no sense to change it. However, Jesus should be more careful about the bookings.

