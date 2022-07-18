Pundit says Arsenal man will be worse off at a smaller Premier League club

Frank McAvennie doesn’t think a move to a smaller club like Leeds United will make Nicolas Pepe better.

The attacker has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates since he moved to Arsenal in 2019.

He has now been made available for sale by the Gunners and Leeds has been named as one club that wants to add him to their squad.

The attacker should ideally do well for the Whites because there would be fewer expectations to succeed there.

However, McAvennie believes it is easier to succeed at a bigger club like the Gunners.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s blowing hot and cold Pepe, do you want that at Leeds?

“If he doesn’t do it in a team like Arsenal who are top half of the table and have been since he’s been there.

“Arsenal had been under a wee bit of pressure last season because of some of the performances and if he thinks that’s pressure, when he goes to Leeds he’ll know what pressure is. They demand it every game. They want to stay in the Premier League, that’s what the fans want.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been so poor he needs to leave Arsenal this summer. The Ivorian is simply the wrong fit for us and he clearly cannot get into this team again.

It would be hard to make good money from his sale because his performance for the club has been poor.

However, we have to try our best to help a suitor gamble on him so we can free ourselves from paying all his salary.