Pundit says Arsenal man will consider his future amidst a lack of playing time

Cedric Soares has found himself increasingly sidelined at Arsenal this season as the Gunners deliver arguably their best season this decade.

The Portuguese star has suffered from Mikel Arteta’s decision to start Ben White as his right-back this season.

It means he has fallen further down the pecking order at the Emirates and there is no sign that things will get better for him at the club.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also ahead of him on the pecking order, which is a clear sign that he will struggle to get back into the team.

Speaking about the situation of the former Southampton man, transfer insider Dean Jones tells Give me Sport:

“I think he’s got to consider his future at this point.

“It’s a challenge for him because he’ll want to get back into that Arsenal team and be part of this moment and there is that argument that if he could bide his time he still might get the opportunity to play a part in a really historic season, so he will have to wait and see because it’s a big decision for him in January.”

As the team is doing very well under Mikel Arteta, the Spaniard has the club’s backing for whatever selection choices he makes.

Soares can get back in the team only if he works hard enough and convinces the manager.

If he asks to leave in the next transfer window, it will not come as a surprise because he is not getting enough playing time now.

