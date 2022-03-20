Pundit says Arsenal man will only get a contract he likes if he secures a free transfer

Noel Whelan believes Alexandre Lacazette will favour leaving Arsenal by the end of this season because he would get a better financial deal as a free agent.

The Frenchman would be out of contract by the end of this season and has delayed talks of an extension until the summer.

Arsenal could offer him a new deal because he has been in fine form in the last few months.

He doesn’t score so many goals, but his holdup play and overall leadership have been very important to the Gunners in the past few weeks.

Mikel Arteta has trusted him with an important role in the team, and it could tempt the striker to remain in the group if they make the top four.

However, former Leeds United man, Whelan believes the ex-Lyon star will favour finding a new club.

He tells Football Insider: “Lacazette has been excellent. Not just his performances but also his character, considering he is coming out of contract very soon.

“You can only give him great credit for leading by example. If they were to give him a contract then he’d deserve it.

“But I think the player will be looking for that one last massive payday. This contract is more than likely going to be his last big contract.

“That will only come from a free transfer to another club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has deserved a new deal not just because he is in top form, but because we also need his influence in that dressing room next season.

He is one of the most senior and influential players in the current Arsenal team, and he would be useful if he remained in the squad.

However, we may have to match the offers he would get from outside the club to convince him to stay.

