Pundit says Arsenal men must prove they are good enough

Arsenal is having a great season and has a chance to win the Premier League and Europa League.

This means Mikel Arteta’s side could have a remarkable end to their campaign if everything goes to plan.

The Spaniard has used a team of mostly the same players for much of the season, with the likes of Fabio Vieira coming off the bench in matches.

In this second half of the term, the Gunners need everyone in their squad to be prepared to contribute whenever they step on the pitch.

This means even if the manager changes most of the team for a game, the same level of performance is expected.

Former Aston Villa man, Gabby Agbonlahor insists the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Vieira must prove they are good enough for the team.

He tells Football Insider:

“You set up a squad of players at the start of the season to use and if they are not good enough they should not be at Arsenal. The likes of Vieira, Smith Rowe have got to come in and prove that they are good enough to be part of the setup.

“If Arteta had his way he would love to rest his players and have them play the remaining Premier League games and not any other competition. But, if you come this far in the Europa League you want to win it.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players deserve credit for how well they have played this season and there is hardly anyone in the group that has flopped.

That does not mean we have seen the best from everyone and we expect even better performances in this closing stage of the campaign.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids