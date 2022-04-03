Pundit says Arsenal might be forced to send out flop on loan

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arsenal will struggle to offload Nicolas Pepe for a good fee as the Ivorian struggles with poor form.

Pepe joined the Gunners in 2019 from Lille for a record fee as they searched for a new winger under Unai Emery.

The Ivorian had been in stunning form at the French club Lille in the previous campaign and Arsenal believed he would take that level of performance with him to the Emirates.

However, he has flattered to deceive since he has been at the Emirates and he now struggles to get into the team.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t fancy him and he hardly impresses when he gets the chance to play for the Gunners.

Arsenal will be happy to sell him, but former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor, insists they will struggle to achieve that and claims they might have to send him out on loan instead of offloading him permanently.

He tells Football Insider: “The only option for Arsenal is to let him leave on loan. I can’t see any clubs even paying £30million for Pepe.

“He’s just not been consistent enough. But there is a real player in there – he just hasn’t shown it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Pepe is one of the worst business decisions Arsenal has made recently, and we need to get rid of him.

The attacker has never been of the right standard for the club and it doesn’t seem he will ever find the consistency he needs to thrive at a big side.