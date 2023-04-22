Pundit says Arsenal needs a miracle to win the league now

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal can still win the Premier League, but it might require a miracle.

The Gunners have endured a mini-collapse in the last few game weeks after dropping points at Liverpool and West Ham, then at home against Southampton yesterday.

The Saints are bottom of the league table and most fans expected Arsenal to return to winning ways, but the game ended 3-3.

Mikel Arteta’s men must now beat Manchester City at the Etihad to give their fans hope of winning the league.

City has stayed close to Arsenal and will almost certainly win the league if they beat the Gunners next week.

It is not an outcome that most people expected when Arsenal had a huge points gap between them and the Citizens.

After the game against Southampton, Carragher said via The Daily Mail:

‘It is still in Arsenal’s hands, and we keep saying it, and it just shows you how far ahead they were.

‘They’ve dropped six points in the last three games, and it is still in their hands.

‘They did have a really sizeable lead, but they are going to have to do something miraculous now between now and the end of the season.

‘But we’ve seen them go on runs before, certainly on the back of losing to Man City at Emirates Stadium. That was a big disappointment, but they went on to win the next seven games.’

Beating Southampton should not have been too hard, but dropping two points against them last night clearly shows something is amiss.

City will feel confident about catching us now and the winner of the match between both clubs could win the league.

