Pundit says Arsenal should “100 per cent” sign this striker

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arsenal should consider signing Ivan Toney in the next transfer window after his fine season at Brentford.

The 26-year-old was in fine goal-scoring form in the Championship and that helped the Bees get promoted to the English top flight.

The London minnows have done well in the division so far and that is partly because of the goals of Toney.

He could leave them at the end of this season with several clubs looking to sign him, including Brighton and Newcastle United.

He has scored 12 league goals from 28 matches so far and that could be even better if he plays for a bigger club.

Former Aston Villa ace, Agbonlahor believes he can do a job at Arsenal and he urges the Gunners to move for the striker.

He tells Football Insider: “If I was Arsenal I’d then bring in two top strikers in the summer, 100 per cent. They should look at someone like Toney.

“He’s proven he’s Premier League quality this season, you won’t have to pay ridiculous wages because he’s not going to be on crazy wages at the moment. It’s not going to be a crazy transfer fee.

“He’ll guarantee you hold up play, work rate, scoring goals. It’s a signing that a lot of teams in the Premier League will look at.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has truly taken to the Premier League very well after failing to make an impression earlier in his career.

The striker should do much better at a bigger club like Arsenal and he is worth giving a chance to.

We will probably sign more than one attacker when the transfer window reopens and he should be one of them.

