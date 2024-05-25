Pundit says Arsenal star is now worth over £130 million

Jason Cundy has discussed the current market value of William Saliba, noting his rise as one of the best defenders in the world.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Arsenal since the summer of 2022, and his impressive performances have made him indispensable to the team.

Saliba’s emergence as a top defender, following several loan spells, has drawn significant attention. Arsenal’s title challenge in the 2022/2023 season was severely impacted by his injury late in the campaign, highlighting his importance to the squad.

If he continues his rapid development, Saliba could play a crucial role in leading Arsenal to a Premier League title.

Discussing his value on Talk Sport, Cundy estimated Saliba to be worth around £130 million, reflecting his status as one of the most valuable players in the world.

Cundy said:

“I am going to go £130 million.”

Adding: “Maybe. If they did, Arsenal fans listen to this. They couldn’t come on TalkSPORT and moan about the price. I think they would moan about him going and they will be complaining, and understandably rightly so. But if someone comes in with £130 million, the problem they have got then, Arsenal, he has been the best centre-back in the country.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how inflated the transfer market is now, Saliba is probably even more valuable than that.

The defender keeps improving, and it is difficult to remember that he is just 23.

ADMIN COMMENT

