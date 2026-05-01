Pundit says Arsenal stars have looked tired in their last two matches

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed concern that Arsenal may be suffering from fatigue after a demanding season, suggesting that the number of matches played could be taking a physical toll on the squad, with several players appearing tired in recent fixtures.

Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Newcastle United in their previous league match, winning by a single early goal. They have since followed that result with a draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, a match in which neither side managed to score from open play. Arsenal struggled to impose themselves throughout the game and ultimately had to settle for a draw in a difficult away fixture.

Concerns over Arsenal’s physical condition

Looking ahead, the Gunners will aim to take advantage in the return fixture at home, but Agbonlahor believes there are visible signs of fatigue within the squad. He has pointed to recent performances as evidence that Arsenal’s key players are not operating at their usual intensity.

Speaking on Talk Sport, he said, “What stood out for me last night, and it stood out to me against Newcastle: players looking tired. They’re looking really tired. And I hope this doesn’t affect Arsenal. They’ve got a chance of winning two trophies. Could the tiredness in the squad affect them? They’ve played 57 games this season, Arsenal. Fulham, who they play on the weekend, have only played 41.”

Managing fatigue in a demanding season

It is widely recognised that this period of the campaign can place significant strain on players, especially for teams competing deep into multiple competitions. Arsenal’s extended involvement in both domestic and European competitions has naturally increased their fixture load.

As a result, signs of tiredness are not unexpected, and careful squad rotation may be required to maintain performance levels. With important matches still ahead, managing fitness and recovery could prove crucial to sustaining their challenge across all fronts.