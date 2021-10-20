Pundit says Arsenal target is a “fabulous player” and “better version of Ross Barkley”

Danny Mills reckons Arsenal’s target, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, remains a very good player who can deliver at the Emirates if he stays fit.

Chamberlain spent much of his developmental years with the Gunners before securing a move to Liverpool in 2017.

He has won the Champions League and the Premier League with them, but he is no longer considered a regular starter at Anfield.

The Sun reported earlier that the Gunners could make a January move for him as they look to bolster their options at the Emirates.

The Englishman would provide cover for the likes of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, who may miss a few weeks of action because of their participation in the AFCON with their countries.

Not every Arsenal fan loves the idea of having him back at the Emirates, especially because of his bad luck with injuries.

Former Premier League player, Mills accepts that Chamberlain’s fitness is bad, but insists that he is a terrific player to have.

Speaking on a possible return to the Emirates for Chamberlain, Mills said to Football Insider: “There’s a romanticism about that.

“Whether going back to Arsenal would be the right move, I don’t know.

“If you can get him fit then he’s an outstanding player. The issue is he’s never fit enough for long enough.

“He’s just had a baby as well, so does he want to move right now.

“He’s a fabulous player, he’s got a lot of talent but his fitness has been his biggest problem.

“He’s had a couple of bad injuries but he hasn’t been able to get that fitness back and have a run of 10 games in a row. If he could do that, he could go to any team outside the top four in the Premier League.

“When he’s fit and firing he’s like a better version of Ross Barkley, a more athletic version of Ross Barkley.