Pundit says Arsenal target wants a UK return in boost for Gunners

Julian Alvarez is one of the strikers Arsenal are currently monitoring as they look to strengthen that area of the squad. The Argentinian forward has maintained an impressive level over recent seasons and has consistently worked to ensure he remains influential at the highest level. His profile makes him an appealing option for clubs seeking a proven attacker capable of performing in demanding environments.

Arsenal tracking attacking options

At Atletico Madrid, Alvarez operates as the main striker, carrying significant responsibility in the final third. However, during the last few weeks, he has experienced a dip in goal-scoring form. In elite football, periods of reduced output can quickly place a player’s future under scrutiny, and there is a growing possibility that Atletico could decide to move him on during the summer transfer window.

Alvarez’s situation has attracted attention across Europe, with Barcelona also monitoring his availability. The Spanish club are reportedly prepared to pursue a move should they be able to generate the required funds. This level of interest underlines the regard in which Alvarez is held, despite his recent struggles in front of goal. Arsenal’s interest is therefore part of a wider competition for his signature.

Premier League appeal remains strong

Alvarez previously enjoyed a productive spell in the Premier League with Manchester City, where he demonstrated his ability to adapt to the intensity and pace of English football. A return to the division could appeal to the forward, particularly given his familiarity with the league. This possibility is viewed positively by Arsenal, who value players with prior Premier League experience.

Analyst Keith Wyness has now offered his perspective on Arsenal’s interest, suggesting that Alvarez would welcome a move back to England. Speaking as quoted by Football Insider, he said:

“He is quality and I think he would suit them very well. But yes, he is very highly regarded, and it would not be a cheap one, but I think he does want to come back to the UK and I think he’ll set the Premier League on fire again, and I think even more so now he’s had this spell at Atletico where he really has impressed to a great degree.”

With his pedigree and ambition, Alvarez remains a player whose future will be closely watched as the transfer window approaches.

