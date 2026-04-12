Pundit says Arsenal target will walk into their team in every game

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, with growing belief that he could make an immediate impact at the Emirates. The Aston Villa attacker has developed into one of the most effective forwards in the Premier League, attracting interest from several of the division’s leading clubs.

Villa have long sought to protect Rogers and has previously shown little willingness to sanction his departure. However, there is now a sense that the time may be right for the player to take the next step in his career. His consistent performances have placed him firmly on the radar of clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal’s Attacking Plans

Arsenal are among the teams monitoring Rogers closely as they prepare for potential changes within their forward line. The club are reportedly open to selling both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli should suitable offers arrive, which would create space for a new addition in attack.

Rogers is viewed as a player capable of enhancing Arsenal’s options, particularly given his ability to operate effectively from the left-hand side. His pace, technical quality, and consistency make him a strong candidate to fit into Mikel Arteta’s system.

Strong Backing from Bothroyd

Former striker Jay Bothroyd has expressed strong confidence in Rogers’ ability to succeed at Arsenal. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said, “Arsenal… he walks into Arsenal’s team.

‘He plays week in, week out on the left-hand side, we [Arsenal] need a player who can play on the left-hand side, he’s got that in abundance.

‘He can do it [play on the left wing], we don’t want another [Gabriel] Martinelli, trust me.’”

Rogers’ qualities suggest he would not struggle for opportunities at most clubs, and his profile indicates he could become a regular starter if he were to join Arsenal.