Pundit says Arsenal wants to have core group of English players

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert Lewin and Ollie Watkins recently.

They also signed Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale in the last transfer window and these links and signings have convinced Noel Whelan that they want to create a core group of British players at the Emirates.

The former Leeds United striker believes Arsenal’s rebuild is deliberately centred around British players because the Gunners want a team that can handle the rigours of the Premier League.

He reckons that they have watched as the likes of Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have impressed in the competition and they are now confident that going all-British is a good strategy.

Alexandre Lacazette’s deal is expiring at the end of this season and The Sun says the Gunners will look to replace him with one of the previously mentioned strikers and Whelan isn’t surprised by that.

“They’re trying to build a strong core of British players,” he told Football Insider.

“When you look at their midfield now, with the young players they’ve brought through in Saka and Smith-Rowe, then Ben White at the back.

“Now they’re looking to add more British players in attack.

“It doesn’t surprise me because the British players they have brought in haven’t let them down.

“You can see the blueprint of what they’re trying to incorporate, a different culture and mentality with players who know the league and can handle the demands of the league.

“You can see where Arteta’s trust is right now, and he will know where he needs to strengthen.”