Pundit says Arsenal was building for this moment and not “bottlejobs”

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has expressed his delight after Arsenal secured the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The achievement follows several seasons of near success, with the Gunners finishing second in three consecutive campaigns before finally becoming champions of England. Their progress under Mikel Arteta has been widely recognised, particularly after years of criticism and pressure from rival supporters.

Arsenal Finally End Long Wait

Arsenal had regularly faced accusations of falling short during key moments in previous title races, but this season they managed to overcome those setbacks and complete their push towards the championship successfully.

Mikel Arteta and his squad have received significant praise for guiding the club back to the top of English football after such a long absence from league success.

Supporters have celebrated the triumph enthusiastically and now hope the club can build on this momentum to establish itself as a dominant force in the Premier League once again.

Beckford Praises Arteta and Squad

Beckford reflected on Arsenal’s journey and the criticism they had endured over recent years, expressing admiration for the resilience shown by the players and coaching staff throughout the campaign.

As reported by Football365, he said:

“I take my hat off to Arsenal. What Arteta did this season especially given the build up to this season and the last two, three, four years being called ‘bottlejobs’ etcetera, it was just building up to this moment.”

The club will now look ahead to next season with expectations significantly higher, as supporters hope this success marks the beginning of a sustained period of dominance both domestically and in European competition.

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