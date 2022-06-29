Pundit says Arsenal will look for another striker after Jesus

Noel Whelan believes Mikel Arteta will look for another striker in this transfer window despite closing in on a move for Gabriel Jesus.

The Manchester City man will become Arsenal’s main striker next season, and the Gunners have already tied down Eddie Nketiah to a new deal.

Both of them give Arteta good options in the centre-forward position, but Whelan thinks that might not be enough to make Arsenal as strong as they want.

He also believes there is nothing wrong with having too many options, and Arsenal will go for a new attacker who is taller and has different characteristics when compared to their current options.

He tells Football Insider:

“You can never have enough options.

“Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah – these are both players who like to run off the last defender’s shoulder and spend most of their time in and around the box.

“If there’s an opportunity to bring someone in who is six-foot and above – a different type of player, someone who can attack balls into the box – then that could be worthwhile.

“It would give Arsenal that out ball if they are struggling. I’m sure it’s something Mikel Arteta will be looking into.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Nketiah are good options to have in your squad, but none of them have had a prolific league season to be proud of.

The Brazilian is leaving City because he failed to be the key man at the club, while Nketiah has only just shown what he can do and remains largely unproven.