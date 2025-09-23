Pundit says Arsenal will lose key attribute if they sack Arteta

Arsenal supporters have expressed frustration with Mikel Arteta after his cautious tactical approach nearly resulted in dropped points during their clash with Manchester City. This marked the second match of the season that Arsenal failed to secure victory, and many fans believe the manager’s decisions directly influenced the outcome.

Although Arteta’s role as head coach remains secure for now, having been strongly backed in the transfer market with several new signings, questions persist among sections of the fanbase. There is a growing sentiment that if Arsenal do not claim silverware this season, calls for his dismissal will increase. Supporters argue that the current squad is strong enough to achieve major honours, provided it is guided by a manager with a more attacking philosophy.

Debate Over Tactical Approach

A recurring criticism among fans is that Arteta’s style is overly defensive, a stance they feel limits the attacking potential of the team. Some argue this conservative outlook justifies replacing him with a coach who would adopt a more offensive system while working with the same group of players.

However, contrasting views have emerged. Speaking on Talk Sport, Danny Murphy cautioned against the idea that removing Arteta would guarantee improvement. He said, “The problem is this, if an Arsenal fan comes on and says ‘Arteta can’t get us over the line,’ right, fine. Who are you going to get to come in and change the style to a way that gets you over the line? Who can do that?”

Murphy expanded further, adding, “I tell you what will happen, Jim, their wish might come true, and what will happen is they will become more open and more easy to play against, and then all of a sudden its ‘ooh, we’ve lost our defensive stability and our power, we’re all over the place.’”

Balancing Defence and Ambition

This perspective underscores the delicate balance Arteta faces between maintaining defensive solidity and unleashing the full attacking capabilities of his squad. While some fans see pragmatism as a weakness, others view it as the foundation of Arsenal’s current strength.

It is also important to recognise that recent fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City were particularly challenging. Both clubs are among the strongest in Europe and also adopted cautious strategies in those encounters. The context suggests that defensive tactics in such high stakes matches may not indicate a permanent philosophy but rather a necessary approach in elite competition.

