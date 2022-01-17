Pundit says Arsenal will struggle to sign Vlahovic for one big reason

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny believes Arsenal needs to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before they can sign Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has emerged as their top transfer target in recent months as Aubameyang struggles with a lack of goals and discipline.

The former Arsenal captain was not around the first team before he left for the AFCON with Gabon.

It remains unclear if his exile would end soon, but even his return to the team will not stop Arsenal from signing another striker.

A deal for Vlahovic would cost a lot of money in transfer fees and wages, and Auba earns the most money at the club now.

The Gabon captain might not find another employer that will pay him as much as he earns at the Emirates, but Kenny says if he doesn’t leave, Arsenal will struggle to sign Fiorentina man, Vlahovic.

He tells Football Insider: “If Arsenal are going to make this big Vlahovic signing then Aubameyang is going to have to go in one form or another.

“I don’t think Vlahovic comes in unless Aubameyang leaves.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic might deliver better performances than Aubameyang has done for Arsenal so far.

However, we would need a lot of money to convince the Serb to ignore the interest from other top clubs and move to the Emirates.

If Auba remains an obstacle, then we need to find him a new home, even if it means subsidising his wages until 2023.