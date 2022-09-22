Pundit says Arsenal would be worried about Jesus discipline against title challengers

Noel Whelan insists it would be a big deal if Arsenal loses Gabriel Jesus to suspension before their games against Manchester City or Liverpool.

The Brazilian is now their leading attacker, and he has led by example on the pitch.

He now has four league goals and has provided some assists for his teammates as well.

A key part of his game is pressing defenders so hard that they make mistakes.

Because of the relentless nature of his pressing, he often gets booked for fouls, and he is now just one yellow card away from suspension.

After the international break, Arsenal will play some tough matches, and the striker could miss out if he is suspended in his first game back.

Whelan does not think it would be a development Arsenal will like.

He tells Football Insider:

“You want your best players for the biggest games.

“They’ll be looking at these two fixtures as games which will define them at the end of the year. That’s when they’ll know what they’re fighting for.

“When you’re playing against the big teams who are up there, they are the games you need the big players for – because that’s when big players turn up.

“They need Jesus out there against Tottenham and Liverpool. It’d be a big blow and a big miss if he is to be banned.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is now one of our key players, and we absolutely would need him to keep playing for the team.

The Brazilian is too important to be suspended, but we cannot stop him from playing how he knows best, so there is a real risk he could be suspended soon.

