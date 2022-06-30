Pundit says Arsenal’s big-money signing is clearly bad at his job

Gabby Agbonlahor has slated Ben White for being overrated and dreadful, but he says William Saliba can replace the England international.

White is a big-money signing from Brighton, and the last campaign was his first season at the Emirates.

The defender has been one of England’s most recognisable centre-backs, and he formed a fine defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at Arsenal last season.

Mikel Arteta trusts him and that is a reason he is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates.

However, former Aston Villa attacker, Agbonlahor, is unconvinced by the former Leeds United loanee and insists he is overrated.

He tells Football Insider: “I’ve watched Saliba a few times and he’s got that speed that you like to see in a centre-half and he’s very good at making the right decision at the right time.

“Arsenal’s defence is nowhere near good enough to get top-four. For me, Ben White is very overrated, I watched him against Newcastle towards the end of the season and he was absolutely dreadful.

“He lacks pace, he lacks aggression. Yes, he’s good on the ball but he’s not a defensive midfielder, he’s a centre-half.”

Adding: “It’s a shame that Arsenal have wasted a lot of money again. It was the same with Pepe. Ben White was not needed and Saliba should start ahead of him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is fair enough to have an opinion on a player, but it doesn’t mean you are right.

Gabby’s opinion of White is different from what some of us think. His first season at the Emirates was very good, and we nearly finished inside the top four because of his contributions.

He should get better in the next campaign, perhaps that will make Agbonlahor change his mind.

