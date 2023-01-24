Pundit says Arsenal’s new signing is made for them

Jamie Redknapp believes Leandro Trossard is the perfect Arsenal player after the Belgian made a cameo for the Gunners in their 3-2 win against Manchester United yesterday.

The Belgian has only just joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Brighton at the weekend, but he joined on time to be registered for the fixture.

Trossard had fallen out with his manager at Brighton before making the move to the Emirates, but the winger was one of the finest Premier League attackers in the opening weeks of the season.

He joined Arsenal with a good reputation and did not even play up to 45 minutes for the Gunners yesterday, yet he impressed Redknapp, who remarked via The Daily Mail:

‘When they didn’t get Mudryk, there might have been panic stations.

‘But Trossard showed in a 15 minute cameo that he will be a great signing for them.

‘He is a typical Arsenal player. £22 million, that is a real bargain from their point of view.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard is a top talent and has been one of the finest attackers in the league in the last couple of seasons.

His cameo proved we made a good signing, but he will have to do even more when he starts matches for us.

Thankfully, we have other options in attack and wouldn’t be overly reliant on the Belgian.

