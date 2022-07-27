Pundit says Arsenal’s new signing is starting every game this season

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Mikel Arteta promised Oleksandr Zinchenko regular playing time this season before he agreed to move to the Arsenal.

The Ukrainian had been on the books of Manchester City, and his spell with the champions was trophy-laden.

He was still almost guaranteed to win some more if he had remained at the Etihad, but he followed in the steps of Gabriel Jesus and moved to the Emirates.

At City, he rarely played and was way behind on the pecking order. However, at the Emirates, he would get more playing chances.

Kenny believes the only reason he would swap Manchester for London is if he is guaranteed regular playing chances.

He tells Football Insider: “It’s a great signing and I’m sure Arsenal fans will be excited to see him come in and join this exciting squad.

“He needs to start every game now, that’s what he wanted and I’m sure he has been promised that by Arteta.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is a good signing, and the move will benefit him and the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta knows him very well, and the Spanish manager will employ him in his best possible position.

The Ukrainian will also get to play as many matches as he wants, which is the dream of every football player.