Pundit says Arsenal’s summer arrival has been a “massive disappointment”

Sterling’s transfer came as a surprise to many, especially since Chelsea deemed him surplus to requirements under new manager Enzo Maresca. Despite being a proven talent, Maresca reportedly felt Sterling’s performances were declining, and he was not part of Chelsea’s long-term plans. Arteta, who had worked with Sterling during their time together at Manchester City, saw an opportunity and secured his services on loan. The move was seen as a bargain, with Arsenal fans optimistic about the impact the experienced winger could have on their young and dynamic squad.

Unfortunately, Sterling has struggled to deliver on his promise to “give the club his best work.” His performances have been underwhelming, with critics pointing to a lack of consistency and drive. Speaking to Metro Sport, former player and pundit Stan Collymore did not hold back in his assessment:

“Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment. He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened. He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal. He’s an experienced player who has won everything there is to win, he was expected to push the dressing room up another level and he hasn’t done that.”

Sterling’s inability to meet expectations is particularly glaring given his pedigree. Arsenal hoped his experience would elevate the team, especially in critical moments, but so far, his contributions have been minimal. His form has sparked questions about whether he can rediscover the spark that made him one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Sterling can turn things around in the coming months. With his talent and experience, a resurgence is not out of the question. However, for now, his spell at the Emirates has been nothing short of disappointing.