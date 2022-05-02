Pundit says Arsenal’s target has been so bad no position suits him now

Noel Whelan has appeared to send a warning to Arsenal over their interest in Marcus Rashford by claiming the attacker has no clearly defined role and struggles anywhere he plays.

Rashford has had an unbelievably bad season at United, and it might be his last campaign for them.

The striker will need to do better in the next few games to maintain his reputation and probably earn the right to remain at Old Trafford.

But Arsenal is still interested in a move for him as they look to add new attackers to their squad by the summer.

Considering how good he has been before this campaign, you can understand why the Gunners will want to sign him.

However, the former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes he has been too poor in this campaign.

He tells Football Insider: “Right now, when I look at Marcus Rashford, he doesn’t look like a player that is going to complement anybody. It’s just been such a bad season at Man United.

“Where does he play? Is he a wide player, is he a centre-forward? The conversation was on Thursday night with Roy Keane and I think he’s absolutely right. I don’t know what he is.

“I’m not entirely sure where Rashford’s best position is. Right now, we’re not seeing the Rashford we saw two years ago. That’s the problem, he needs to get his mojo back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta prides himself on helping players get back to form, but he probably has to forget about a move for Rashford.

We need players that are doing well now because these individuals will take less time to get going since they are already playing and scoring goals regularly.

Rashford needs to spend another season at United and sort himself out before we think about adding him to our squad.

