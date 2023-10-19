Pundit says Arsenal’s win against a “weakened” Man City should not be exaggerated

Jermaine Pennant has played down Arsenal’s win against Manchester City and suggested that the Citizens were weakened in that particular game.

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against the defending champions just before the international break. This result kept Arsenal unbeaten in the league and may have shifted the balance of power between the two clubs.

Before that match, City had remained unbeaten against Arsenal since 2015, which added extra motivation for Mikel Arteta’s team. They secured the win with a deflected Gabriel Martinelli shot. However, Pennant believes that Arsenal’s victory was partly due to the absence of two key City players.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t want to be negative party pooper here; I think that’s a fantastic result.

“Any result against Man City is a superb result and a statement. But you’ve got to understand they were playing against weakened City team.

“No Rodri was a massive miss. And then on top of that, Kevin De Bruyne is injured as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City has remained one of the top clubs in Europe and has been ahead of us for years, so it is remarkable that we won that game.

It doesn’t matter if they were missing key players and we will not allow anyone to downplay that success.

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…