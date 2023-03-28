Pundit says Arteta deserves credit for the form of new signing

Leandro Trossard has exceeded expectations since he moved to Arsenal in the January transfer window as the Belgian continues to deliver when he steps on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed reinforcements in January to keep their title hopes alive and added Trossard from Brighton.

Everyone knows he was only a Plan B after the club missed out on signing Mikhailo Mudryk and no one expected so much from the Belgian.

Trossard has thrived on not being under pressure and delivered. Now it seems he should have been Arsenal’s Plan A.

As he shines in London, Frank McAvennie believes Mikel Arteta deserves credit for the additions he has made to his squad.

He tells Football Insider:

“The first thing he did was bring in two winners and the difference between somebody that has won something and somebody that has not is huge. You cannot buy the confidence of winning something.

“Then Trossard has come in and he is finding the players that are making the runs around him.

“There is no one they could have brought in that would have done any better. But credit has to go to the manager. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been a revelation and we can only imagine what could have happened if we had signed Mudryk instead of the Belgian.

Mudryk is struggling at Chelsea now, but Trossard has been in fine form at the Emirates and we hope he stays consistent for the rest of this season.

