Pundit says Arteta is playing a similar role that Lampard played at Chelsea

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has reiterated that Mikel Arteta is not the manager to make Arsenal an elite club again.
The Spaniard has been the club’s manager since the end of 2019 and he is rebuilding the team.
We are seeing some progress being made by the club in several departments.
He could lead the Gunners back into the top four by the end of this season and even win a cup.
However, Jordan is still not convinced that he can take the club to the next level and says the Spaniard is playing a similar role to what Frank Lampard did at Chelsea before the Blues hired Thomas Tuchel.
He tells TalkSport: “Like Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, I think Arteta will be the one that puts all the pieces around, starts to get the young players coming through, and perhaps puts a little bit more vibe back into the football club.
“Then someone who’s a bit more joined up and a bit more grown up in managerial roles will come along and take Arsenal perhaps back to the next level depending on how committed [Stan] Kroenke is to want to be able to finance that football team back to a level of attainment.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal is Arteta’s first managerial job and he looks to have a future in management.
However, right now the Spaniard is doing great and he should be at the club for the next few years.
If he can land a top-four finish at the end of this season, that would be an impressive achievement and show progress.
We would then expect him to better that by going for the league title next.
If he succeeds then he will have proven to be the manager we have wanted all along.
We should get top 4 this season, if we do, i believe Arteta could take us further. If not, then he can’t. The squad this season is easily capable of top 4, so failure to attain it, would be a massive black mark and 30 months in. If we get it then i see no reason why he cant take us higher. My own issue is, i dont think he can actually get us top four because he falls just short.
I became conviced Arteta was the right manager after we lost to City 5-0. While everyone else wrote Arteta off I just saw a man who despite the travails this man was not bowed but a man who could see the far into the distance. You judge managers by how they respond at the lowest point. He looked for no excuses, crucially did not blame any players and said we are going to do well this season.

That was when I had my epiphany.

Bottom of the table and yet I believed.

Right there and then I said Arteta is the man.
That was when I had my epiphany.
Bottom of the table and yet I believed.
Right there and then I said Arteta is the man.
The words of RK and his poem “IF” come to mind.
“If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:
If you can make one heap of all your winnings
And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!