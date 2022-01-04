Pundit says Arteta is playing a similar role that Lampard played at Chelsea

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has reiterated that Mikel Arteta is not the manager to make Arsenal an elite club again.

The Spaniard has been the club’s manager since the end of 2019 and he is rebuilding the team.

We are seeing some progress being made by the club in several departments.

He could lead the Gunners back into the top four by the end of this season and even win a cup.

However, Jordan is still not convinced that he can take the club to the next level and says the Spaniard is playing a similar role to what Frank Lampard did at Chelsea before the Blues hired Thomas Tuchel.

He tells TalkSport: “Like Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, I think Arteta will be the one that puts all the pieces around, starts to get the young players coming through, and perhaps puts a little bit more vibe back into the football club.

“Then someone who’s a bit more joined up and a bit more grown up in managerial roles will come along and take Arsenal perhaps back to the next level depending on how committed [Stan] Kroenke is to want to be able to finance that football team back to a level of attainment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is Arteta’s first managerial job and he looks to have a future in management.

However, right now the Spaniard is doing great and he should be at the club for the next few years.

If he can land a top-four finish at the end of this season, that would be an impressive achievement and show progress.

We would then expect him to better that by going for the league title next.

If he succeeds then he will have proven to be the manager we have wanted all along.