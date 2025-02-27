Pundit says Arteta is sending a clear message to Raheem Sterling

After delivering a poor performance in the game against Leicester City, Arsenal’s first match in the midst of their attacking crisis, Raheem Sterling has found himself coming off the bench for the majority of games. Prior to Kai Havertz’s injury during the Dubai training camp, Sterling rarely had the opportunity to feature in matches. However, once the German was sidelined, there were expectations that Sterling would see more minutes and finally prove his worth to the team.

Unfortunately, in the match against Leicester, Sterling was largely ineffective. His performance did little to alleviate the team’s attacking concerns, and the situation was compounded when Mikel Merino came on in the second half and scored twice, showcasing the impact that a fresh attacking player could have on the game. Since that match, Merino has been preferred over Sterling, leaving the England international with limited opportunities.

Pundit Clinton Morrison believes that Sterling will now feel as though Mikel Arteta is sending him a clear message about his relevance to the team. Morrison suggested that being benched in such a critical moment of the season would be deeply frustrating for a player in Sterling’s position. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“If I’m Raheem Sterling and my team are going for the title and I’m sitting on the bench, and there’s this much gone in the game, I’d be devastated. Because I’d be looking to bring on an attacking player at the moment. It goes to show me the manager is not having me one bit.”

Morrison’s comments reflect a growing frustration with Sterling’s situation at Arsenal. There was initial scepticism about the decision to bring Sterling into the team, and now it seems that those concerns may have been justified. Despite his past success at Liverpool and Manchester City, Sterling appears to be struggling to recapture that level of performance. Morrison argues that at his age, it’s becoming clear that Sterling can no longer deliver the same impact he once did, and it may be time for the club to move on from him.

While Sterling’s experience and pedigree are unquestionable, the reality of his form this season suggests that Arsenal may need to consider other options if they are to maintain their challenge for the title. Moving him on could be the best decision for both the player and the club as they look to reinforce their attacking options in the long term.