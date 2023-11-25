Pundit says Arteta needed Arsenal’s win against Brentford

Mikel Arteta expressed immense relief following Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League today.

The game could have swung in either direction, with Brentford putting up a strong defence and coming close to scoring the opening goal. However, Arsenal held their ground and secured a crucial win against a well-organised Brentford side.

Arsenal will now look to capitalise on this victory, and BBC pundit Alistair Bruce-Ball observed the visible relief on the Arsenal manager’s face after the match.

He said on the BBC:

“Mikel Arteta with some vociferous celebrations. That win meant a lot to him. Brentford put a lot in the way of Arsenal tonight, but they have managed to win the game.

“They are top of the shop this evening.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were all relieved when that ball went in after it seemed like we would not find the back of the net in the game.

However, we pray for much better performances in the future and for our team to win matches more convincingly.

This win puts us back at the top of the league standings and we need to build on it in our next game.