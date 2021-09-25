Pundit says Arteta risks getting “stoned” if he replaces this player for Spurs match

Gabby Agbonlahor says Mikel Arteta is asking for trouble if he replaces the impressive Aaron Ramsdale in goal with Bernd Leno for Arsenal’s match against Tottenham tomorrow.

Bild’s Christian Falk had tweeted earlier in the month that Mikel Arteta was only resting Leno for their games against Norwich and Burnley and will bring him back to the lineup for the North London derby against Spurs.

Ramsdale has been impressive since he has been in the Arsenal starting XI and the club’s fans will want him to remain in goal for the rest of the season if he keeps getting clean sheets.

Leno will also fancy his chance of proving his doubters wrong if he is given the nod in goal against Spurs.

However, Agbonlahor says if Arteta truly had that as a plan, he would have changed his mind by now and will know he is looking for trouble to put the underperforming Leno back in goal for such an important game.

When asked if he thought Arteta will bring Leno back, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “No chance.

“100 per cent he’ll change his mind. He’s asking to be stoned by Arsenal fans if he does that.

“Arsenal against Burnley were outstanding and Ramsdale was outstanding.

“You can’t just keep changing goalkeepers it’s absolute nonsense. The only reason you should change a keeper is for cup games or injuries.

“You bring in Leno tomorrow for the game against AFC Wimbledon but you don’t keep changing your keeper for league games.

“If you ask keepers they would be fuming. They want consistency in goal, you get that from playing regularly not getting changed every three or four games.

“There’s no chance he drops Ramsdale. Leno will play in the cup and Ramsdale will be back for the north London derby.

“Ramsdale’s the number one. Until he goes through a bad run of form he’s the number one.”