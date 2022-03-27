Pundit says Arteta will be in for a fight to keep his star man

Alex McLeish believes all the rumours about Bukayo Saka leaving Arsenal are rubbish because Mikel Arteta will fight to keep the Englishman in his squad.

Saka has emerged as the driving force behind Arsenal’s success in recent seasons and he has helped to push them to the cusp of making a return to the Champions League.

Other clubs are watching his development and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they move for him soon.

Failure to make the top four by the end of this season could also make him think about leaving the Emirates.

However, former Scotland manager, McLeish, believes the attacker will certainly stay and sign a new deal instead of leaving the club because Arteta will not want to lose his star man.

He tells Football Insider: “I think they will tie him down. There’s no way, Arteta will fight tooth and nail to stop anything happening and to prevent him leaving that club.

“The amount of grief Arteta went through when it looked like Arsenal were going to have a dismal season, he’ll think: ‘If I’ve got to go through hall that torture, letting that kid go is going to give me torture again.’

“These are the players you trust and when the manager’s got great trust in players then, I’m telling you, the dugout is a hell of a more comfortable place.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of our most important players, and it is unthinkable that we will lose him soon. The attacker certainly deserves a deal that will tie him to the Emirates stadium for the rest of his career.

He is helping us reach new heights as a club and our rebuild will suffer a major setback if we remove his input from it at this stage.