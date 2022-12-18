Pundit says attacker is more suited to Arsenal than Tottenham

Tottenham and Arsenal are competing for the signature of Wilfried Zaha as he plots to leave Crystal Palace at the end of this season.

The Ivorian is a childhood Gunner and has been close to moving to the Emirates on so many occasions.

Arsenal wanted to buy him in 2019 before eventually settling for Nicolas Pepe, who turned out to be a massive flop on their books.

As his current deal runs out, the Gunners have a good chance of adding him to their squad, but now Tottenham also wants to buy him.

But former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, believes he will prefer to move to the Emirates over Tottenham because of the playing styles of both clubs.

He tells Football Insider:

“It comes down to his personal choice between Arsenal and Tottenham.

“There’s been growth from both sides in the last couple of years.

“You could probably see him more as an Arsenal-type player because of that attacking brand of football.

“Conte’s style is more defensive, more counter-attacking.

“There’s a bit more of a flow to Arsenal’s game, which would probably suit Zaha more than Tottenham.

“Where would I see him benefit and have more success? Probably at Arsenal under Arteta.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We play a fantastic style of football that many players will enjoy, which will give us an advantage over Spurs when we are searching for new men.

However, no one knows if Zaha will pick a new home based on how the team plays, so we must be prepared to work hard and win the race for his signature.

