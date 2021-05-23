Pundit says Bellerin and Soares could help Chambers get a new deal

Kevin Campbell reckons that Arsenal might hand a new deal to Calum Chambers after the defender returned ahead of Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares.

Chambers was one player that Mikel Arteta liked as soon as they made him Arsenal’s boss.

Unfortunately, he suffered a long-term injury after the Spaniard’s first few games at the helm. He returned and has now moved ahead of others to become the first choice right back at the Emirates.

It is expected that the Gunners will change certain elements of their squad when the transfer window reopens and one player who could leave is Bellerin.

The Spaniard seems to be looking for a new challenge and Arsenal would need to replace him.

However, they could rely on Chambers and Soares and invest the money from Bellerin’s sale in other parts of the team.

Campbell says the fact that he has now moved ahead of Bellerin and Soares could force Arsenal to give him a new contract.

When asked by Football Insider for his verdict on Chambers’ future, Campbell said: “From what I see, he is a squad player.

“I don’t see him as the long-term solution at right-back.

“Arteta needs to have players in the squad that he can call upon though, that he can trust. Chambers, since he has come back from his injury, has not let anybody down. He has done a job and done OK.

“I look at the big picture though. Is he going to be a key part of the first team? No. I do not think he will be a regular starter.

“Right-back is position that Arteta needs to fill because I can see Bellerin leaving and something has gone on with Cedric in the background. Those two may be part of the reason why Chambers is getting a new deal.”