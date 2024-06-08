Pundit says Celtic can only sign Kieran Tierney on loan

Alan Hutton has discussed the future of Kieran Tierney after his return to Arsenal from his loan spell at Real Sociedad.

Tierney is now seeking a new destination as he is no longer in Arsenal’s plans at the Emirates.

The left-back was regarded as one of the best in the Premier League three seasons ago, but over the last two campaigns, he has struggled to maintain his form.

While at Sociedad, Tierney performed decently, though injuries limited his playing time, likely contributing to the Spanish club’s decision not to pursue a permanent deal.

Now, Tierney is determined to secure a new club, but there are currently no takers for his signature.

One team that would warmly welcome him back is Celtic, and Hutton believes Tierney could rejuvenate his career by returning to his boyhood club.

However, Celtic may not have the financial means to sign him permanently, making a loan move a more feasible option.

He tells Football Insider:

“It’s something he’d like to do, he’d feel happy going back, but it would be very expensive.

“A loan could possibly be an option, but for him personally, he might see it as a step back. He would be an outstanding player if they could get him back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney failed to do well enough on loan in Spain and that has limited his options. Perhaps he can now return to Scotland.

