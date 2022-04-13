Pundit says even without VAR Arsenal should beat Brighton

Gabby Agbonlahor admits the VAR decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli’s goal against Brighton surprised him, but insists the Gunners shouldn’t need help from the technology to beat the Seagulls.

Arsenal needed to bounce back from losing to Crystal Palace in the previous week against the Seagulls, but they fell to yet another defeat and are now behind Tottenham in the race for the top four.

If Martinelli’s goal had stood, they probably wouldn’t have lost that game, but it was ruled out, even though most football fans disagree.

Former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor, admits it was a controversial ruling, but he expects Arsenal to beat Brighton without the intervention of the technology.

He tells Football Insider: “It was a crazy decision.

“But nothing surprises me now, it’s one a week. Arsenal, unfortunately, are on the wrong end of it this week.

“Arsenal, though, should be beating Brighton. They shouldn’t have to rely on a VAR decision. They’ve spent enough money on their team to beat Brighton comfortably.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We just had a bad day against Brighton, even though this is the wrong time not to turn up for our matches.

The Seagulls deserved to win because they took good advantage of our struggles to get their goals.

But we cannot afford any more slip-ups and our players would be very aware of this by now.