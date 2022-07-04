Pundit says exciting attacker will ignore Arsenal’s interest

Former West Ham and Celtic star Frank McAvennie reckons that Saint Alain Maximin will not agree to a move to Arsenal from Newcastle United now.

The Frenchman is one of the most exciting attackers to watch, and he has been linked with a big-money move away from Saint James Park.

Arsenal could do with his talents as he destroys Premier League defences on a regular basis.

Ideally, a Newcastle United player should jump at the chance to play for the Gunners, but they now have a rich owner, and Eddie Howe is doing a brilliant job at the club.

McAvennie believes he will choose to stay instead of moving to the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think he’d leave.

“You’re looking at Arsenal then you look at Newcastle. Last year it wouldn’t have even been a choice, he would’ve run down to Arsenal.

“At Newcastle, the boys will be seeing something different. With Eddie Howe coming in, the attitude at the whole club will be different. I think he would want to be part of that.

“He’s the one player that I thought, when everything was going terribly for Newcastle, he’s the one player that was the shining light. That’s one player they would want to keep.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle’s new ownership means they could become the top cub in England soon, just like Manchester City has been.

Maximin is their biggest star, and they will want to keep him, even if it means offering him a new and improved deal.

It would be hard for Arsenal to convince him to leave unless the Magpies want to cash in on him.