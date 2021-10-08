Pundit says forward could ask to leave Arsenal if his game time doesn’t increase

Frank McAvennie says he understands that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to start Arsenal matches now that Mikel Arteta uses only one striker, but he feels Alexandre Lacazette is also good enough to play regularly.
The Frenchman has lost his place in the Arsenal first team this season with Arteta now trusting Aubameyang to provide the goals and attacking leadership for his team.
Lacazette’s campaign started on an unpleasant note as a covid-19 infection made him unavailable for Arsenal’s first league games of the new campaign.
When he returned to the starting lineup, the Gunners had begun to build their team around Aubameyang.
Arteta has now stuck with the formation and tactic that has helped the Gunners bounce back from a poor start to this season.
If he continues setting his team up in the same way, it could mean almost no football for Lacazette in this last season of his Arsenal contract and former West Ham man, McAvennie thinks the Frenchman should leave unless his game time improves.
“You can’t leave a player like that out,” McAvennie told Football Insider.
“It makes no sense to me. Aubameyang is a cracking player and I get he has to start.
“But Lacazette is an excellent striker. He knows where the goal is and he can’t be happy about missing out.
“Maybe this is just because there is less rotation this year. There’s no Europe so there are less games.
“Yeah, this makes no sense to me. I would ask to leave if I was him. especially if things don’t change.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
talk about your empty threats
Lacazette’s contract seems to be a case of dumb and dumber.
So far he has cost the club 50m in transfer fee and 42 millon in salary a total of 92million.
So why will he leave on a free in July or a managed “sale” (meaning free) in January?
But then Ozil cost 42mill (75m in todays market ) was paid 50m salary a total 92 mill and he too left on a free. Sanchez cost 36 mill was paid 20mill salary and still left on a free.
Man City offered 60mill for Ramsey butArsenal turned them down then let Ramsey leave on a free. Willian was paid 15 mill to leave.
Mustafi + Socritis. cost a combined total of 55m fee and 17mill in salaries yet both left on a free.
Aubameyang cost 60 mill and will be paid 50 mill in salary a total 110 mill but now he is unsellable and will also leave on a free. Torreira 27 mill will likely go for peanuts. Bellerin 2mill max. Guendouzie? Saliba? Who would know.
The club will lose north of 500 mill in lost earnings these recent 3-4 seasons.
The losses will never be recouped.
Belatedly the club has now embarked on the young players with high resale value process.
Thngs can only improve.
nothing new to see here, once again FF, minus the questionable tale about our newfound transfer policy that saw us pay over the number for at least 2 of our more youthful new recruits