Pundit says forward could ask to leave Arsenal if his game time doesn’t increase

Frank McAvennie says he understands that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to start Arsenal matches now that Mikel Arteta uses only one striker, but he feels Alexandre Lacazette is also good enough to play regularly.

The Frenchman has lost his place in the Arsenal first team this season with Arteta now trusting Aubameyang to provide the goals and attacking leadership for his team.

Lacazette’s campaign started on an unpleasant note as a covid-19 infection made him unavailable for Arsenal’s first league games of the new campaign.

When he returned to the starting lineup, the Gunners had begun to build their team around Aubameyang.

Arteta has now stuck with the formation and tactic that has helped the Gunners bounce back from a poor start to this season.

If he continues setting his team up in the same way, it could mean almost no football for Lacazette in this last season of his Arsenal contract and former West Ham man, McAvennie thinks the Frenchman should leave unless his game time improves.

“You can’t leave a player like that out,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“It makes no sense to me. Aubameyang is a cracking player and I get he has to start.

“But Lacazette is an excellent striker. He knows where the goal is and he can’t be happy about missing out.

“Maybe this is just because there is less rotation this year. There’s no Europe so there are less games.

“Yeah, this makes no sense to me. I would ask to leave if I was him. especially if things don’t change.”