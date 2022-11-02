Pundit says he will bet his house on Arsenal finishing in the top four this season

Former Manchester United man Rio Ferdinand has predicted Arsenal will finish inside the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Gunners have made a solid start to this campaign and remain the top side in the division in England.

They have been boosted by some fine performances from their key players this season and they will continue to do well, judging by the hunger in the squad.

Mikel Arteta has built a team that knows how to recover from a setback and Arsenal will win many matches because of this attribute.

Speaking about clubs that can finish in the Champions League places, Ferdinand included the Gunners.

He told Vibe with Five: “It will be Arsenal, Man City and Man United.

“They are the three teams I would put my house on now.

“And then the fourth one I can’t pick. Newcastle could come in and take it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a solid start to this season and some pundits even consider us potential title challengers.

If we fail to win the league, which will be a tough task, then we should finish inside the top four as compensation for our fine start to the term.

