Pundit says Ian Wright would have struggled if he played now

Ian Wright was one of the finest strikers in the world during his playing days, scoring 128 league goals for Arsenal and 90 for Crystal Palace, among other clubs he represented. His natural goalscoring ability and instinctive finishing made him one of the most feared forwards of his era.

Since retiring, the Englishman has remained heavily involved in football, now working as a pundit who analyses and discusses matches on a weekly basis. Given his experience, Wright has undoubtedly seen numerous strikers he believes he was better than, while also recognising some who surpassed his level.

However, if he were playing in the modern era, would he have been as prolific as he was during his prime? According to Tony Cascarino, the answer is probably not. Discussing the current market for top strikers, Cascarino suggested that Wright might have struggled in today’s game.

Arsenal are in the hunt for a new striker, with several high-profile names linked to the club ahead of the summer transfer window. The Gunners are determined to strengthen their attack, and given the evolution of the striker role, it is a challenge to find the right fit. Cascarino believes that even someone as talented as Wright would have found it difficult to thrive in the modern game.

Speaking on TalkSport, he said:

*”Ian Wright was one of the top strikers of his time.

“I always say to people, ‘How do you think he would do in the modern game?’

“Ian was infectious. [But] I think he would struggle. I think he’d struggle, and he’s top quality.”*

Of course, there is no way to truly determine how Wright would have fared in today’s tactical setups, but what is undeniable is that he was an outstanding striker in his era. His movement, finishing, and relentless energy made him a nightmare for defenders, and he remains one of Arsenal’s all-time greats. Whether he would have adapted successfully to the demands of the modern game is a debate that will continue, but his legacy as a top-class goalscorer is unquestionable.