Pundit says injured midfielder will leave a huge hole in the Arsenal team

Declan Rice’s availability for Arsenal’s highly anticipated showdown with Manchester City in the coming weeks hangs in the balance as he continues to recover from an injury.

Since his move to the Emirates in the last transfer window, Rice has emerged as a pivotal figure in the Gunners’ midfield, and Arsenal is eagerly hoping for his return to face the Citizens.

The impending clash with Manchester City carries significant weight as it represents a direct battle between two clubs vying for the league title, and Arsenal is keen to secure early bragging rights.

Mikel Arteta boasts an array of top-quality midfielders in his squad, but Rice is widely regarded as the standout performer in his position at the club. Former Premier League star Frank McAvennie believes that Rice’s absence would constitute a significant setback for Arsenal in this important match.

He tells Football Insider:

“Rice is looking like he is going to be out for a few weeks as well and he is huge for them.

“You do not really notice what he is doing at Arsenal because he has got all these wonderful players around him. He is doing his job but he is very good at it.

“I think there will be a few people missing by the time it rolls around.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been a key player for us since he moved to the club and we certainly want him on the pitch when we face City.

However, the Englishman must not be rushed back because there are several more games for us to play.

