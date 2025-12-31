Pundit says Jesus should now start over Gyokeres

Gabriel Jesus made a telling impact from the bench by scoring one of Arsenal’s goals against Aston Villa, and Jamie Carragher believes the Brazilian should now be starting ahead of Viktor Gyokeres. The debate around Arsenal’s central striker has intensified following the convincing win, with questions resurfacing about who deserves to lead the line.

Competition for places in Arsenal attack

Arsenal signed Gyokeres in the summer while Jesus was sidelined through injury. Even before that setback, Jesus had struggled to fully convince as the main striker at the Emirates, often failing to score with the consistency expected of a first-choice forward. For that reason, many assumed his chances of reclaiming a starting role would be slim once Gyokeres arrived.

The Swede joined the Gunners on the back of an exceptional spell at Sporting Club, where he scored almost 100 goals across two seasons. That prolific record prompted Arsenal to compete strongly to secure his signature. Although Gyokeres had previously endured a difficult period in the Premier League earlier in his career, he returned as a more mature and experienced striker. Despite that, he is still finding it difficult to consistently impose himself in Arsenal colours.

Carragher questions current hierarchy

In principle, Gyokeres might be expected to keep his place, but Carragher argues that selection should be based on form rather than reputation or transfer status. Jesus’ contribution against Villa, coupled with his overall quality, has strengthened the case for a change. Carragher feels that once Jesus regains full sharpness, he should be restored to the starting line-up.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said, “I am a huge fan of Jesus. Always have been. He’s not always an amazing finisher, but he’s a fantastic footballer. The one negative out of tonight for Arsenal, is that Gyokeres should not be starting, when they have players like this. In a couple of games time, when Jesus is a bit more up to speed, he should be starting. He’s a better player than Gyokeres that’s a fact.”

His comments underline a growing belief that Arsenal may be stronger with Jesus leading the attack, particularly if performances continue to outweigh reputations.