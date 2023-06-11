Pundit says joining Arsenal is a huge risk for Declan Rice

ESPN pundit Don Hutchison has expressed his opinion on Declan Rice’s potential move to Arsenal this summer, suggesting that it could be a risky decision for the English midfielder.

While Arsenal has shown progress under manager Mikel Arteta and secured a place in the Champions League for the upcoming season, it should be remembered that they have been absent from the competition since 2017 and did not participate last season.

Although the Gunners will be eager to make an impact in Europe’s premier club competition upon their return, it does not automatically guarantee their status among the top teams in England. Hutchison suggests that Arsenal may face challenges in their quest to secure a top-four finish in the league next season.

His remarks imply that Rice’s decision to join Arsenal could be seen as taking a gamble, considering the club’s recent struggles to consistently compete at the highest level domestically.

Speaking about the move, Hutchison told ESPN:

“I think Arsenal is a bit of a gamble [for Rice].

“I am not sure if they finish top four next season. We have to wait and see what they do.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has watched us play in this campaign and can see we are working hard to keep the team competitive with the best players we can get.

The midfielder will be full of confidence that Arsenal is back among the big boys in the country and he can help us maintain our position in the top four for several seasons.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…