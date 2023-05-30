Pundit says Kieran Tierney is better than Andy Robertson

Frank McAvennie, former West Ham star, has drawn a comparison between Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Andy Robertson of Liverpool, stating that Tierney is superior. McAvennie’s remarks come amidst reports of Real Madrid’s interest in signing Robertson from Liverpool.

Robertson has been widely recognised as one of the premier assist providers in English football since his arrival at Liverpool. Consequently, there have been rumours linking him with a potential move to Real Madrid during the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Liverpool is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase and is unlikely to entertain the idea of selling such a crucial player to the Spanish giants. Despite this, McAvennie asserts that Tierney surpasses Robertson in terms of quality. He expresses confidence in both players thriving at the Bernabeu if given the opportunity.

He tells Football Insider:

“They were talking about Kieran Tierney as well. I think Tierney is better than Andy, I think he is a better defender.

“I think either of them would fit in at Real Madrid. Either one alongside Vinicius Junior would be magnificent.

“I could see it working with either of them but Liverpool certainly need a revamp. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the country’s finest left-backs, and it is sad that he does not get the game time he wants at the Emirates.

Arsenal is blessed with two fine left-backs and the smart thing to do is to keep Tierney at the Emirates for squad depth as we return to the Champions League.

