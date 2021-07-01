Pundit says Leno will still be number one even if Arsenal sign target

Gabby Agbonlahor has backed Bernd Leno to remain Arsenal’s number one even if the Gunners sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for Ramsdale as Leno continues to struggle for consistency.

The German has been the number one at the Emirates since Petr Cech left and he faced serious competition from Emi Martinez at the start of last season.

Arsenal, however, sold the Argentinian and kept Leno on, but the German is struggling to justify that decision.

His deputy, Alex Runarsson, was very poor when he played and the Gunners have been tipped to bring Ramsdale in from Sheffield United.

The Englishman would be expected to contest for the number one spot with Leno, but Agbonlahor says Leno will still win and that the German is a better goalkeeper than he is given credit for.

“I think he is a good goalkeeper,” Agbonlahor said to Football Insider.

“But Leno, on his day, he can be a very good goalkeeper. He has his off days but on his day he is very talented.

“I still think he’ll be the one that plays.”

Ramsdale has been relegated in the last two seasons with Bournemouth and Sheffield United, but he is still one of the best shot-stoppers in England.