Pundit says Liverpool taught Arsenal a football lesson

Chris Sutton is convinced there is still a vast difference between Arsenal and other top-six Premier League clubs after Liverpool eliminated them from the Carabao Cup last night.

The Gunners have now lost twice in three matches against the former Premier League champions this season.

After holding the Reds to a goalless draw in the first leg with ten men, we had expected Arsenal to earn a win in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

However, that never happened and Jurgen Klopp’s side schooled the Gunners last night.

Arsenal played poorly and Liverpool took their chances through the impressive Diogo Jota who scored both goals in a 2-0 win.

Sutton watched as the Gunners struggled and insists there is an enormous gap between both clubs.

‘I have been at this stadium before and at times the atmosphere has been slightly toxic, he told BBC 5Live as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘They stuck with the team but you can’t get away from the fact Arsenal are out of everything and aren’t even into February. I think Liverpool schooled them.

‘You think about their signings and brilliant signings compete for major trophies. Arsenal are a level below and still a mile off.

‘There is so much work to do. Arteta when you strip back everything, spent a lot and it is going to be a huge half of the season. You can see the pressure building on Arteta if they don’t get in the Champions League spot. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool was a formidable opponent, and we tried to get something from the fixture.

The difference between both clubs is that Liverpool is very far into their rebuild, while Arsenal is just starting.

We would need time to reach the level that the Reds and the likes of Manchester City are, but we are on the right track.

