Pundit says Liverpool taught Arsenal a football lesson

Chris Sutton is convinced there is still a vast difference between Arsenal and other top-six Premier League clubs after Liverpool eliminated them from the Carabao Cup last night.
The Gunners have now lost twice in three matches against the former Premier League champions this season.
After holding the Reds to a goalless draw in the first leg with ten men, we had expected Arsenal to earn a win in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.
However, that never happened and Jurgen Klopp’s side schooled the Gunners last night.
Arsenal played poorly and Liverpool took their chances through the impressive Diogo Jota who scored both goals in a 2-0 win.
Sutton watched as the Gunners struggled and insists there is an enormous gap between both clubs.
‘I have been at this stadium before and at times the atmosphere has been slightly toxic, he told BBC 5Live as quoted by The Daily Mail.
‘They stuck with the team but you can’t get away from the fact Arsenal are out of everything and aren’t even into February. I think Liverpool schooled them.
‘You think about their signings and brilliant signings compete for major trophies. Arsenal are a level below and still a mile off.
‘There is so much work to do. Arteta when you strip back everything, spent a lot and it is going to be a huge half of the season. You can see the pressure building on Arteta if they don’t get in the Champions League spot. ‘
Just Arsenal Opinion
Liverpool was a formidable opponent, and we tried to get something from the fixture.
The difference between both clubs is that Liverpool is very far into their rebuild, while Arsenal is just starting.
We would need time to reach the level that the Reds and the likes of Manchester City are, but we are on the right track.
Let’s not get carried away here, Arsenal are not playing with a top striker and had 5 players who haven’t trained for over 2 weeks. What was everyone expecting against a Liverpool side more or less at full strength with every single member bar 1 bang in their peak performance years.
Nothing at all shameful with the result considering the circumstances. But it has hopefully light a fire under Edu’s arse to sort out the transfers. hopefully it also highlighted to the owners there is still investment needed and work to do.
I’m not sure you can say a Liverpol team minus Salah and Sane is almost at full strength but I agree with you James that there us no shame in the result, just disappointment.
I should hope Arteta and the players learnt from last night. As a young team they should learn more by defeats like this then wins over mid table teams
As from what was available to Liverpool I meant to say lol. But yeah disappointed but we got to the semis and put up more of a fight that the spuds did against Chelsea lol
Jota is arguably on a similar level with Mane currently. The main loss for Liverpool was Salah. Even then though that was still a pretty strong team and squad.
you do realize that Jota plays regularly with both Mane and Salah???? ridiculous commentary
And Jota has to be one of the best buys ever.