Pundit says Manchester City could be eyeing Arsenal’s unbeaten record

Former player Richard Dunne believes Manchester City could be targeting Arsenal’s historic “Invincible” record, given their recent dominance in the Premier League.

Arsenal has been in excellent form over the past two seasons, coming close to ending their two-decade wait for the Premier League title. However, Manchester City has claimed the last four league crowns.

The Citizens appear unstoppable, becoming the first club to win the title in four consecutive seasons.

This campaign offers them the chance to make it five in a row, but Dunne suggests they might have their sights set on an even bigger achievement—going unbeaten for the entire season, similar to Arsenal’s 2003–04 Invincibles.

City has started this season impressively and remains one of the few clubs with a 100% record so far.

With the strength and depth to defend their title once again, the question arises: Could Arsenal’s unbeaten record, which has stood for 21 years, finally be under threat?

Dunne said, as quoted by Goal.com:

“Out of all the teams in the Premier League at the moment, 100 per cent they are. That’s almost the next thing. They have achieved everything they have set out to do over the last few years and the squad that they have got, they take every competition seriously.

“You would imagine that somewhere in the back of their mind they must be thinking ‘we’d like to do that and achieve what Arsenal did’. You wouldn’t put it past them because they are such a difficult side to beat.”

City is an elite team, and if there is any club that can break that record, it is the current Premier League champion.

