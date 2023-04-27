Pundit says Manchester City made Arsenal look like school boys

Jamie Carragher has praised Manchester City for their current run of form after they dispatched Arsenal in the title decider last night.

City effectively ended Arsenal’s title challenge with a 4-1 win and it was truly a night to forget for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men had been keen to ensure they won or at least drew the game at the Etihad, but City were too good for them.

The defending champions have picked the right time to hit top form, while Arsenal is struggling in the pivotal moment of the campaign.

Carragher is struggling to find a team that can stop City and says they made the best team in England this term look like school boys.

The ex-Liverpool defender said via The Daily Mail:

‘Guardiola is re-imagining the game. No-one in this country can get near him or his team, his closest rivals Arsenal made to look like schoolchildren in what was supposed to be a title decider.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

City has superior quality and displayed that when we met them last night, so now is the time for us to go back to the drawing board and plan for next season.

All hope is not lost, but unless we win all our remaining matches and City drops points, we cannot win the league.

